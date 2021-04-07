Registration open for 2021 Virtual Tulip Time Run

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A 2017 file photo shows tulips during Holland’s Tulip Time Festival. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Registration is now open for the Tulip Time Festival’s 2021 Virtual Tulip Time Run. Participants can take part in the 5K or 10K — anytime, anywhere.

Organizers have also mapped some course options including the Window on the Waterfront 5K, Centennial Park 5K and Centennial Park 5-mile course.

Registration is open through May 10. All registered participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal, race bib, race buff and discount for next year’s race. T-shirts and hoodies are also available for purchase online. Run packets will be delivered through the mail.

Organizers are encouraging participants to download the runner-tracking app, RaceJoy. More information can be found online.

