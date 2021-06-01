Medical pot shop opens in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new medical marijuana shop opened its doors in Grand Haven Monday.

New Standard’s Grand Haven location is located at 1125 S. Beacon Boulevard. Its normal store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To celebrate the store’s opening, New Standard said the first 200 customers will receive a free pre-roll and there will be promotional item and apparel giveaways throughout the week while supplies last. All customers will get 20% off purchases on Friday, June 4.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 18 with the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce and community leaders.

The new location is New Standard’s fifth store in Michigan.

**CORRECTION: It was previously reported that the Grand Haven location was a recreational marijuana shop but it has since been corrected.**