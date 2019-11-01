Recovered stolen items put Holland band back on stage

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-based metal band that had most of their instruments, gear and transportation stolen last month has gotten some of their items back.

About half of Don the Pariah’s stolen equipment has been recovered.

Unfortunately, some very special equipment, like their dad’s drum set and uncle’s guitar, are still missing.

And for the Garcia brothers, who make up Don the Pariah, those items are irreplaceable.

“I mean, we did get some stuff back. That’s pretty good,” said Michael Garcia, who along with his brothers and a family friend, formed the band a few years ago.

News 8 first told you the band’s story back in mid-October.

They played a gig at a Detroit area bar. Afterward, they packed Garcia’s SUV and trailer with the gear and spent the night at a motel nearby.

When they got up the next morning, the vehicle, the trailer and all the gear were gone.

“When I think about it, it makes me mad actually,” Garcia said.

Once their story was posted, friends and fans reached out.

Offers to keep an eye out for the gear came from as far away as the Upper Peninsula.

Others offered help to get the band back on stage for their next gig on Dec. 7 at the Park Theater in Holland.

“It has been awesome just knowing that everybody cares. Everybody has been looking out.”

The break in the case came last week.

The equipment was discovered at American Jewelry and Loan in Detroit.

DTP update:We’d like to announce some long waited good news! DTP is heading home with a huge win this weekend! We are… Posted by Don The Pariah on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Reality TV fans may remember the pawnshop from the show Hardcore Pawn.

A Macomb County Sheriff’s detective tracked down the items after, according to Garcia, a suspect in the case left his contact information with the shop after pawning the gear.

Garica was told the suspect got $500 for the equipment, which he says was worth 10 times that amount.

Garcia also says American Jewelry and Loan also waived their policy which requires owners of stolen merchandise to pay the amount paid to pawn the items to get them back.

Garcia credits the sheriff’s detective for getting the gear back.

“He has been working on it since day 1, and he has been giving me updates almost every other day,” Garcia said.

The suspect was also caught and is awaiting his next court date.

Friday, Garcia got another piece of good news, after the detective texted him a picture of his recovered SUV.

“It has a busted window. The ignition is torn up, but it’s basically all intact,” Garcia said.

The trailer, the guitar and drum set, two of Garcia’s bass guitars and other equipment remains missing.

What’s not missing after all of this is his faith in people.

“Everybody has been out there supporting and looking out for us,” Garcia said. “So that’s really cool.”