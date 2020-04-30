Recent rain causes flooding on Lake Macatawa

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Homeowners in Holland are cleaning up after water flooded homes this week.

The lake levels have gone down, but water levels are still high.

“I had no grass. It was like 6 to 8 inches in my garage,” homeowner Matt Degraaf said.

Degraaf lives off of Lake Street and his backyard is on the south side of Lake Macatawa.

“I’ve got my sump (pumps) working for the house, so thank goodness for that,” Degraaf said.

Pumps inside and outside are working hard to remove all this water.

“It’s just been a fight all year so far with high water and groundwater being so high,” he added. “So, we’ll see what this summer brings. They’re saying it’s supposed to rise up more and if it does where in trouble.”