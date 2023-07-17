OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The recall effort will move forward against an Ottawa County commissioner backed by the conservative group Ottawa Impact.

Monday morning, the county’s three-member elections commission unanimously approved the language in the petition to recall Commissioner Lucy Ebel.

With the petition approved, the organizers can start collecting signatures.

They must get about 2,500 signatures by mid-September for the recall vote to make the ballot this November.

The petition was filed by Park Township resident Larry Jackson, who is also listed as a treasurer for the Ottawa County Democrats on its website.

“We’re pleased that the Election Commission agreed that our petition language is clear and factual, and we’re excited and ready to move forward with getting signatures,” Jackson said in a statement Monday. “Lucy Ebel is too extreme for Ottawa County, and we’re confident there are thousands of voters in District 2 who agree.”

Ebel, who represents Holland Township and Park Township, is one of six commissioners who are part of Ottawa Impact, giving them a slim majority on the board.

When the recall effort was first announced on July 3, the group behind it said Ebel and Ottawa Impact are “too extreme for Ottawa County.”

“Ottawa County is historically conservative, but there are limits to what the voters will accept,” the group said. “Commissioner Ebel’s allegiance to the Ottawa Impact PAC that elevated her into office has done a disservice to those living in the 2nd District.”

The petition refers to a four-hour meeting where commissioners voted 6-5 to revise a December 2022 resolution that appointed Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

The recall petition states: “On February 28, 2023, Commissioner Lucy Ebel voted for a motion to correct the previous Board of Commissioners’ December 13, 2022 resolution that appointed Adeline Hambley as Administrative Health Officer for Ottawa County. Commissioner Ebel voted for the motion after Ms. Hambley challenged in court the Commission’s designation of her status as interim health officer.”

“By not following the law regarding the process for removing Health Officer Hambley, Commissioner Ebel harmed her constituents with her vote on February 28, justifying an attempt to recall her from her seat,” the petition goes on to say.

At the time, the board claimed the December resolution incorrectly omitted that Hambley needed to be approved by the Board of Commissioners. It said the action was simply to make the resolution accurate.

“It’s entirely appropriate to have the record reflect the actual words of the commissioners who passed the resolution,” said Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea of District 8 in February.

Hambley sued the board of commissioners in early February. That lawsuit is still working its way through the Court of Appeals.

In early July, Proposito Michigan held a news conference outside the county’s administration building to speak out against the recall.

“Lucy is the only Latina on the commission board and she’s also the first Latina to be elected onto the board. So, with them removing her it’s taking away our voice. Our culture believes in faith, family, freedom and if you remove her then who are we going to have to represent us on the commission board?” said Cindy Amante, state director for Proposito Michigan.

“I respect the process and will act based upon the review of the language,” Ebel said at the rally. “Just know I will stand tall and continue to fight for the constituents of Ottawa County and will be a model for the community that they can be proud of.”