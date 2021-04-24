Rally against hate held in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a rally against hate in Holland Saturday.

People gathered at Kollen Park in response to the shooting of six Asian-American women in Atlanta last month.

The discussion targeted the hateful speech and actions towards Asians and African Americans throughout the country. One of the overall messages was that words have power, and that everyone has to do their part to make this country safer.

Speakers at the event included local instructors, activists, and Holland’s mayor Nathan Bocks.