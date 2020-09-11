Racist rant prompts businesses to cut ties with W. MI grower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major apple distributor has severed relations with a West Michigan grower whose son was caught on tape delivering a racist rant to a group of migrant workers.

Travis Schoenborn, the son of longtime orchard owner David Schoenborn, was later charged criminally with assaulting one of the workers.

“We became aware of the incident at EDS Schoenborn after it aired on WOOD TV,” said Trish Taylor, market manager for Riveridge Produce Marketing, an apple distributor based in Sparta.

News 8 reached out to Riveridge after people commenting on Facebook questioned where EDS Schoenborn sells its apples.

Some vowed not to purchase apples from the Conklin-area orchard.

While the person who answered the phone at Riveridge told News 8 it had no comment, the company’s marketing manager called the newsroom to say a statement would be forthcoming.

Related Content Video shows racist tirade against migrant worker at Ottawa Co. farm

Minutes later, Riveridge sent its statement to the newsroom via email, making it clear it had cut ties with EDS Schoenborn.

“(We) are outraged by the abusive words and racist attitudes displayed in the video. This is not who we are as a company, and is in no way representative of the larger community of growers in West Michigan. The following morning (after the story aired), we severed our relationship with EDS effective immediately. We value inclusion for all and will continue working toward creating additional two-way communication with all of our employees, packers and growers and our migrant staff who deserve the same respect and dignity and play a vital role in our community,” Taylor wrote in the statement.

Another West Michigan company also stopped doing business with EDS Schoenborn after the story aired Wednesday.

Aseltine Cider Company of Comstock Park told News 8 it is no longer associated with the orchard.

John Klamt of Aseltine said he was “appalled” by the racist language and behavior captured on video and immediately cut ties with EDS Schoenborn.

News 8 also reached out to the Michigan Apple Committee, which responded with a statement from its executive director, Diane Smith:

“We can assure you that the behavior of the growers involved in the event that was reported is in no way representative of the 775 apple-growing families in our state. Our growers respect and care for their employees, all of whom are critical to skillfully harvesting their fruit and sending it safely to market. The Michigan Apple industry takes great pride in not only producing high quality fruit but also in providing safe, healthy work environments for their employees. As always, Michigan Apple Committee supports social responsibility and stands with all the workers whose labor ensures that consumers can continue to enjoy Michigan apples.” Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee

News 8 also reached out to Meijer, but has not heard back.