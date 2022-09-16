GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan counseling organization is working to teach people to ‘question, persuade and refer’ those who may be struggling with mental health.

Mosaic Counseling has been hosting QPR training sessions amid Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The seminars aim to educate public how to recognize the signs that someone needs help and what to do if they reach out for direction.

Mosaic’s Sarah Lewakowski says it has trained 9,000 people over the last five years. It has seen an increase in need during the pandemic.

“According to the latest Ottawa County Youth Assessment Survey, 31% of teenagers said they’re depressed. Twenty percent said they had seriously thought about suicide. … Thirteen percent have made a plan and 8% have attempted,” Lewakowski said. “So we feel this prevention, it’s not up to the experts. Something that QPR is for everyone.”

Mosaic Counseling has offices in Grand Haven and Holland and offers accessible and affordable professional counseling with over 160 therapists.