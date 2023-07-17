HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — New recycling stations at beaches around Holland aim to keep fold fishing line out of the water.

The white PVC pipe receptacles have been installed at Tunnel, Kirk, Kollen and North Beach parks.

A new recycling receptacle at Kollen Park in Holland aims to keep fishing line out of the water. (Dan Broersma/City of Holland)

“The fishing line poses a major hazard to not only the wildlife, which is probably between birds and fish very detrimental to them because it’s monofilament — you can’t see it,” Holland Sustainability Manager Dan Brosersma explained. “But it also is a hazard for boaters. It gets caught up in paddles and propellers, so it’s just a hazard all the way around. And it’s a highly recyclable material.”

Collected materials will be recycled to create plastic pellets.

The program is part of a collective agreement between BoatUS Foundation, Ottawa Conservation District and Holland. The Ottawa County Parks and Recreation will monitor it.