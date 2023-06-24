GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has received pushback for attending local Pride festivals.

Two weeks ago, the health department had a tent at Grand Haven Pride. On Saturday, it had a booth at Holland’s festival.

Adeline Hambley, public health officer for the health department, said the department is there to offer health services.

During the Grand Haven event, the department offered vaccinations against mpox, formerly referred to as monkeypox, and COVID-19, as well as insight into how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Hambley said the department talked to hundreds of people about STD prevention and gave seven mpox vaccines during Grand Haven Pride.

But there has been pushback from some.

During a recent meeting, Ottawa County Commissioner Allison Miedema said, “There is a big difference from caring about health in a community and promoting an event by being a participant. … By being in attendance, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health is promoting sexual promiscuity, which, in turn, can contribute to future clients of public health.”

“Frankly, being accused of grooming or promoting sexual deviance because we are attending and providing that service to members of our community, it’s extremely frustrating and it’s really coming from a political motivation,” Hambley said.