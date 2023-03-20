HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — What better way to enjoy Oberon release day than to toast to our furry friends at Harbor Humane Society?

The “pup crawl” is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Holland, and several businesses are participating.

People hoping to take part can go to several bars and restaurants in downtown Holland and mention the pup crawl and a donation will be given to Harbor Humane Society. The money will be used to help spay and neuter animals as well as provide food and medicine if necessary.

Raffle tickets are also available for purchase to win prizes.

At each spot, participants can play a game and win a stamp on their passport to be eligible to win prizes at the finale party at BIG E’s.

Participating locations include City Flats Hotel, Courtyard Marriott, HopCat, Crust 54, Curragh Irish Pub, Hops at 84 East, Skiles Tavern, Our Brewing Co., Waverly Stone Gastropub, Sperry’s Moviehouse and Big E’s for the finale.