Psychologist faces sexual misconduct charges in GH

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A psychologist in Grand Haven has been formally charged in criminal sexual conduct, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says.

They say William Kooistra, 57, of Grand Haven, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct by a mental health professional. He faces no more than two years in prison for the alleged crime.

He was arrested and arraigned in court Wednesday and has been released without bond.

GHDPS says the investigation has been lengthy and is related to his practice as a clinical psychologist.