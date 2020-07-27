Protesters push for Confederate statue removal

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens gathered in Allendale Community Park Sunday afternoon, calling for the removal a Confederate statue.

The statue in question features a Union soldier and a Confederate soldier back to back. In between them is a slave child kneeling. Activists began calling for the statue’s removal in June. After hearing from some community members, the township board voted to keep the statue for the time being.

There have been several protests since the decision.

“I don’t believe that this community, our community, wants to keep a symbol in the garden of honor that stands for brutal rape, lynchings, whippings and enslavement of an entire race of people. Take it down!” said protest organizer Sonia Schultz-Fryer to a cheering crowd.

Schultz-Fryer said she organized Sunday’s event in honor of her late great grandmother who was an enslaved person. She says to her, the statue represents all of the brutality her ancestors endured and should come down.

“The image of an enslaved child at the feet of two white men, one of them being a Confederate soldier, is demeaning,” Schultz-Fryer said.

A protest to take down a confederate statue in Allendale is underway. Some back and forth chanting between protestors and counter protestors is happening now. pic.twitter.com/VDWk7XjceU — Whitney Burney (@WhitneyOnAir) July 26, 2020

Counter-protesters showed up to the park also. Many of them stood directly next to the statue defending it.

“They have every right to say what they want to say. We have every right to say what we want to say. This is not about racism,” said Brenda, a counter-protester who declined to give her last name. “This is about being patriotic and being proud of America.”

Some of the counter-protesters showed up armed with guns. Some cited violence at other protests as the reason they decided to bear arms.

“This is a war memorial of honor. This is reconciliation. This is, let’s not repeat the mistakes of our ancestors and so that’s why I’m here. I’m standing with my community against people who want to divide it,” said Christina Berna who was calling for the statue to remain in the park.

Counter-protesters say it’s important to leave the statues up for future generations.

“So, we can teach our children to never let this happen. Never. Nobody should ever be enslaved to anyone. That’s what it is,” Brenda said.

Meanwhile, protesters say the statue is a daily reminder of America’s brutal history for people of color in Allendale.

“That’s what they are: A celebration of genocide. Most of them were erected in Jim Crow era. This one was erected in 1998 with a university here. It’s absurd. I don’t think it’s out of place for us to ask for it to be removed,” protester Banashee Cadreau said. “The Civil War — the South lost. So, we’re celebrating an enemy of the United States in an educated community.”

Organizers say going forward, the voices of people of color have to be considered in the conversation.

“We need to find a common ground and a common ground is that we love each other as human beings and we don’t want to hurt people,” Schultz-Fryer said.

The Allendale Township Board has previously discussed adding plaques in front of the statues to give visitors more insight on their purpose and the history of each war.

Protesters suggested moving the statue to a museum but were adamant that it does not belong in the park.