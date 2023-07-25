GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County prosecutor has decided a sheriff’s deputy was justified when he shot and killed a man in the Jenison area in June.

All witness accounts agreed that the Mackenzie DeBarr, 28, pointed a gun at deputies and responding Grandville police when the deputy shot him, Ottawa County Prosecutor Lee Fisher told News 8.

Specifically, Fisher said, DeBarr pointed the gun at a sergeant who was about 25 yards from him.

Fisher wrote in his opinion that DeBarr’s actions caused “an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury” to the officers and that the deputy’s actions “were reasonable in the extreme situation he faced to protect himself, fellow officers, and members of the public.”

“I do not find this to be an excessive use of force, but rather an appropriate and necessary shooting given the circumstances of this case,” he continued.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. June 10 on River Street off Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township. Fisher said that DeBarr’s father called 911 that night, saying his son was suicidal and homicidal, threatening to shoot himself and others. The father said he heard a shot fired while on the phone with his son. He also told authorities that DeBarr said he would not cooperate with police.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and Grandville police responded. In a police report previously obtained by News 8, a Grandville officer wrote that DeBarr wasn’t obeying deputies’ commands, then reached into his car, pulled a handgun and pointed it at officers. The deputy fired a shot from his rifle, hitting DeBarr and killing him.

Ottawa County deputies do not have body cameras or dashcams, but Grandville police do. In one officer’s bodycam video, someone can be heard ordering, “Show me your hands.” Another officer then said, “Gun, gun, gun, gun.” That was immediately followed by a gunshot.

Fisher said he delivered his opinion to Michigan State Police, who investigated the shooting per standard procedure, on Friday.