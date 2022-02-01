Proposal for Holland waterfront includes hotel, marina and restaurants

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland’s waterfront could soon be home to a hotel, marina, cruise ship docks and additional homes.

That’s the vision of Geenan DeKock Properties, LLC. The Holland-based real estate developer was the only firm among three candidates to submit a detailed proposal to redevelop the 17-acre site that’s home to the James De Young power plant.

(An image provided by the city of Holland shows the proposed site map for the waterfront redevelopment plan by GDK.)

GDK wants to swap land with Verplank Dock Co., shifting Verplank operations to the power plant site. GDK would then redevelop the current Verplank site and adjacent city property into a four-building, 108-unit housing development with ground-floor parking, a 50-room hotel, a marina with private and visitor slips, restaurants and docks for cruise ships.

GDK’s proposal also includes creating an “internal truck circulation system” to support traffic from the waterfront’s three industrial operations.

The city and the BPW are reviewing the proposal to see if it meets the goals of their Waterfront Holland plan. If approved, the next step would be negotiating an agreement with developer.