Pronto Pups owner talks with protesters upset by Facebook rant

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of Pronto Pups in Grand Haven isn’t hiding from controversy, talking Thursday with protesters about a rant posted to the company Facebook page earlier this week.

Protestors and patrons surrounded the corn dog staple Thursday afternoon, with most of the crowd showing up in support of the restaurant owner as they waited in line.

Owner Carl Nelson stepped out of the kitchen and into the controversy, spending part of the afternoon engaging with those taking a stand against the Facebook post that he says was meant for his personal page.

Protest organizer Heather Wagenvelt was one of the many outraged by the post that touched on topics from coronavirus to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“They keep saying that it’s freedom of speech and he’s allowed to say what he did and I guess that’s true in some sense,” Wagenvelt said. “But when it starts putting down other people’s races and putting people down in general, I’m not sure that’s an opinion anyone should have, let alone post to a company page.”

In the Monday post that was quickly deleted, Nelson began by writing that he was upset by the executive order to wear a mask while working. Later in the post, he wrote that he was going to paint “White Lives Matter” down Washington Street.

That statement was one of several remarks that sparked backlash from hundreds on social media.

“I can understand after talking to a lot of people here how it was perceived as racist,” Nelson said. “I have learned that today. If I were to do that same post today, it would be a lot longer paragraph on that particular subject for clarity.”

Despite the backlash, Nelson said he doesn’t regret the post, saying it led to important conversations.

“I had some great conversations with some very informed people that I won’t say set me straight, but gave me some clarity,” he said. “Especially on the Black Lives Matter movement.”