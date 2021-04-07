Prom with a Purpose returns in May

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — With more people getting vaccinated, more events in West Michigan are coming back, including Ottawa County’s Prom With a Purpose. There will be in-person and virtual options.

The Momentum Center is hosting the event in hopes to show everyone that they belong.

“Just having one night just to kind of let go and kind of just have fun with everybody,” said 2019 attendee Ben Cron.

Cron says in a world that can often be judgmental, this event was anything but.

“Just kind of see everybody with different like disabilities and stuff come together,” said Cron.

The Momentum Center had to cancel last year’s prom because of COVID-19, but it’s back this year in May as not only a main fundraising event, but much more.

“I think one of the most important features of this is that opportunity to recognize that that mental illness, addictions, and disabilities affect all of us,” said Barbara Lee VanHorssen, who helps organize the prom.

VanHorssen and Cron hope more people get involved to create a more inclusive environment for those who may not always get one.

“Even if you have disabilities, you still can have a spot to come and be with your own kind,” said Cron.

“This is something that all of us need to rally around so that we can really defeat stigma and create a healthier community for everybody,” said VanHorssen.

The prom will take place on May 21. Masks are required and there will be a limited number of people who can attend. VanHorssen also says that they will transition if need be if new recommendations from the health department come down.

More information can be found online.