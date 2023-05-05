GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something fun to do while raising money to benefit mental health, you may want to consider “Prom with a Purpose.”

The Momentum Center is holding it’s sixth annual prom May 20.

The fundraising event is open to the community and will include dinner, music, dancing and a silent auction. The silent auction will be open to the community and available online leading up to and during the event.

Funds raised at Prom with a Purpose help the Momentum Center support people in need, refer those in need to clinical services and provide a safe community space for connecting, healing and growing.

“We’re finding that, especially since COVID, members … need more one-on-one interaction. And of course all of that takes resources. So we’re really trying to meet the needs of our current members and our future members while also breaking down the barriers that of stigma,” said Momentum Center Director Barbara Lee VanHorssen.

She said many people don’t seek help because of stigma surrounding mental illness and other disabilities. The Momentum Center’s programming aims to normalize the conversation.

“We really try to normalize the conversation and invite everybody to recognize that we all struggle with something at some point. So the funds raised go to support that programming. The funds raised also goes to support our teen programming, which starts at age 11. We go into a variety of schools in Ottawa County with programs on boundaries and coping skills and healthy relationships,” said VanHorssen.

The event is being held May 20, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The inclusive, stigma-free event will take place at the Trillium Catering & Event Center at 17246 VanWagoner Road in Spring Lake. Tickets are $25 each and are available online.

The Momentum Center, located in Grand Haven and Holland, works to create a community where everyone is fully visible and connected. It hosts community conversations and operates The Momentum Center for Social Engagement that addresses mental illness, addictions and disabilities. The Momentum Center in Grand Haven also houses the Momentum Café.

For more information, visit the Momentum Center website.