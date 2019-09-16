Precautions after Jenison student reports stranger encounter

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are increasing patrols around Jenison’s Rosewood Elementary after a student reported that a stranger tried to get her into his pickup truck.

Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Tom TenBrink sent a message to parents Sunday informing them of the report. According to the letter, the student said she was near the school Sunday afternoon when the stranger said that he had permission from the girl’s mother to take her to lunch. The girl didn’t go with him and told an adult what happened.

TenBrink said the stranger, described only as an older white man, was driving a small red pickup truck with a black stripe. He asked families to keep an eye out and call the sheriff’s department at 616.738.4000 if they see anything suspicious.

In response to the girl’s report, TenBrink said, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office upped patrols in the area and a school resource officer will be at Rosewood each morning this week.

School bus drivers are watching for the vehicle involved. TenBrink said he would also be at Rosewood Monday morning to help the principal implement safety precautions.

The superintendent also reminded parents to speak with their children about what to do if they find themselves approached by a stranger.