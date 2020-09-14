Power problem shuts down Grand Haven Musical Fountain for 2020

by: Matt Jaworowski

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain plays on June 20, 2019.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — 2020 strikes again, this time on the lakeshore.

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain Committee has announced shows have been canceled for the rest of the year.

Committee member Ryan Strayhorn produces the shows for the Fountain. He explained on Facebook that the main transformer that powers the pumps and motors that fuel the fountain has blown and needs to be replaced. That’s expected to take at least six to eight weeks.

The Fountain didn’t start shows until August due to the pandemic. It performed four shows, two of which were interrupted by electrical problems.

Strayhorn said the committee had planned to continue shows into October. They were set to debut two new themed shows, including one dedicated to Jimmy Buffett. Those will be held for next year.

They plan to open next season May 7.

