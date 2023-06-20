The Holland Board of Public Works Outage Map around 3:55 p.m. on June 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to thousands of people around Holland who temporarily lost power Tuesday afternoon, according to the outage map from the Holland Board of Public Works.

At 4:05 p.m., the map showed no outages and zero people affected.

Around half an hour before, the map showed multiple outages that affected over 5,000 people.

Outages began slightly after 1 p.m., according to the map.

The Holland Board of Public Works said around 2:15 p.m. it was aware of areas without power on the north side of Holland, including Howard, Ottawa Beach and Waukazoo. The board said crews were investigating.