BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A three-car crash west of Hudsonville brought down power lines on top of the vehicles.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Friday at the four-way stop intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 72nd Avenue in Blendon Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 68-year-old Zeeland woman headed east on Port Sheldon did not stop at a stop sign. She hit two other cars in the intersection and then a utility pole, deputies said. That caused wires to fall on the crashed cars.

Consumers Energy was summoned to the scene and firefighters got the drivers out of their cars.

The 68-year-old woman and another driver, a 77-year-old Hudsonville man, sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The third driver, a 38-year-old man from West Olive, wasn’t hurt. The 68-year-old’s passenger, a 31-year-old man, was also not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

The intersection was shut down for about two hours while cleanup was underway.