TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital and power lines were knocked down due to a crash near Walker Saturday night, deputies said.

The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Charter Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 20-year-old Rockford man, was headed east on Johnson Street and stopped at the sign at 8th Avenue. He then continued, colliding with a Dodge Caravan that was headed north on 8th Avenue that did not have a stop sign, deputies said.

The force of the crash pushed the vehicles into a utility pole, which caused it to fall and bring power lines down with it. The pole blocked the intersection, according to deputies.

The 34-year-old Coopersville woman driving the Caravan and her 9-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither the driver or the 20-year-old male passenger of the Silverado were injured in the crash, according to deputies.

The intersection was shut down after the crash. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.