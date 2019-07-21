Power fixes may take days; Consumers asks for patience

Consumers Energy hands out water in Jenison the day after strong storms hit the area. (July 21, 2019)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy has restored power to nearly half of the nearly 250,000 homes in Michigan that lost power during this weekend’s storms, but the company has pushed back its estimation for when power will be restored for many others.

Initially slated for Monday, new projections push the complete restoration estimate back two full days to Wednesday.

Consumers Executive Director of Community Engagement Josh Burgett blamed the delay partially on a barrage of storms, one after another.

“Mother Nature hasn’t been cooperating with us,” Burgett said.

Consumers has brought in additional crews from six states as far away as Missouri and the Carolinas to help restore power.

It also passed out water Sunday in Georgetown Township, one of the hardest hit areas.

“We’re trying doing our part here in Jenison but all across the state, also,” Burgett said. “We just ask that people check on your neighbors. Make sure everybody’s OK because we just want to make sure we take care of our neighbors.”

One Jenison family, the Weisenburgers, may not have power until Wednesday. They are storing perishable food at their neighbor’s house — which has power — to keep as much as they could during the prolonged outage.

“It’s just trying to figure out how you’re going to keep all your food, ’cause we don’t have a generator. So trying to keep everything on ice,” Heather Weisneburger said. “It’s frustrating but they are working hard and if you saw how bad the storm hit this area, we knew it was going to take longer.”

The National Weather Service says the damage centered over Georgetown Township was indicative of a microburst that hurled 80 mph wind gusts, toppling trees, power lines and even the roof of a home.

Burgett said Consumers went to Jenison specifically to be good neighbors.

“We want to deliver hometown service here and get them some stuff to help get them through the outage,” Burgett said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority at Consumers Energy. We want to do our best to make sure that they have ice, save their food and keep them cool, and also have some water to take care of them.”

Some on social media aren’t as forgiving, calling the delay ridiculous and absolutely unacceptable.

Consumers says it just needs more time.

“Be patient with us, we’re doing the very best we can,” Burgett said. “We have crews all over the state trying to get power restored. We are working very hard to get that done.”