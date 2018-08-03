Portable siren warns of bad weather at hard-to-reach beach Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A portable siren placed near Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven. (Aug. 3, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Of the 350,000 people enjoying this year's Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, chances are they haven't thought much about bad weather.

It's been beautiful.

But if bad weather did arrive, there's an early warning system in place.

“We've been out here for bad weather before,” said Robin Marckini, who’s camping with her family at Grand Haven State Park.

Marckini knows bad weather can get along the lakeshore.

“Storms out here? Yeah. Not good. You think you're going to flip over,” Marckini said.

But weather-warning sirens in and around Grand Haven can’t always be heard at the beach. So Ottawa County Emergency Management brought the siren to the beach.

A trailer-mounted siren, placed in the air by a 30-foot boom, is parked at the campground. Powered by solar panels and a backup generator, it provides a level of safety for beachgoers should severe weather occur.

“The beachfront here is not protected by our normal county warning siren system. said Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell. “So, the sirens provide for that early notification.”

The 7-year-old $40,000 trailer, funded through a Homeland Security grant, is available to 13 counties in West Michigan.

And it can do more than just wail a warning; the siren is also equipped with a public address system.

“A lot of times there's missing children or someone missing, said Bonstell. “This allows for a PA, letting people know maybe of where that point is, or if a child's been found.”

It's especially effective for those tricky summer storms.

The Coast Guard Festival has a rain-or-shine policy when it comes to events.

“If there is lighting or high winds, we will cancel the show,” said Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Marketing Director Annie Lengkeek.

And if a storm comes up quick, which they often do along the lakeshore, the siren's public address system can also direct people to shelters.