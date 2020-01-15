Deputy involved in Georgetown Township crash

Authorities on scene of a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Port Sheldon Street is closed in Georgetown Township due to a crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.

Ottawa County dispatchers said Port Sheldon Street is closed between 28th and 36th avenues while authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

An Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy was involved in the crash, according to dispatchers.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

