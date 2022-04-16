OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Nature Center at Hemlock Crossing will be transformed into an art venue Saturday night to benefit local artists and the Ottawa County Parks Foundation.

The event, which is being put on by the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective (LVAC), will take place from 5-8 p.m. The art show will feature the work of 40 local artists who specialize in different mediums including painting, photography, jewelry, blown glass, ceramics, sculpture, and more.

LVAC’s goal is to foster a sustainable artist community and do good at the same time. The group’s pop-up events raise tens of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits and connect artists with patrons.

“It’s hard to find places to show and even more importantly it’s hard to find affordable places to show so LVAC is a model because it’s run by artists and it’s nonprofit where all artists can join of any skill level and any level of experience and they really receive the majority of the earnings from their work which is unlikely in a gallery or other setting,” said event organizer Kathleen O’Brien.

Anyone who attends will be able to check out the art, listen to live music, and even stop by a cash bar and food truck. A $10 donation is suggested at the door. All donations and 10% of all art sold will benefit the Ottawa County Parks Foundation.

“The parks foundation is amazing,” said Jessica Vanginhoven, coordinator of interpretive services for Ottawa County Parks and Recreation. “They’re all about bridging community to nature and this is just one of the many ways that they do that; exposing folks to art and nature, finding new places for them to go and they’ve committed to supporting so many parks projects.”

For more information about the event or LVCA, you can visit their website.