POLKTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that broke out at a Polkton Township house early Sunday morning is believed to be arson, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after midnight, crews with the Coopersville Fire Department and surrounding areas were sent to a house on 68th Avenue near Leonard Street after receiving reports about a house fire. At the time the fire was determined to be suspicious.

“It was a suspicious fire initially, but since that time our detectives have been working with investigators from the Michigan State Police to try to identify the origin and the cause of the fire… That is still under investigation, but we do believe it to be intentionally set at this time,” Capt. Jake Sparks said.

Later on Sunday, deputies took a 59-year-old man who lived at the home into custody, Sparks said. His name has not been released pending arraignment.

Sparks said that the house was badly damaged and appeared to be a total loss.

“Very bad damage both from the fire and smoke and then from the water to put the fire out, but it appears to be a total loss at this time,” Capt. Jake Sparks said, adding that the American Red Cross is assisting.

No one was hurt.