Polkton Township man charged with shooting wife

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —A man was charged Wednesday for allegedly shooting his wife in Polkton Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office say Jaron Chatman, 25, of Polkton Township was arraigned Wednesday. He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury. A $35,000 bond was presented. He is at the Ottawa County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene of the shooting just before 5:30 p.m.

His wife, Emily Chatman, 24, was suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived. Deputies and the Coopersville-Polkton Township Fire Department helped the victim until paramedics arrived. On Wednesday, she remained at the hospital in critical condition.

The situation leading up to the incident is unknown.

The incident is still being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.