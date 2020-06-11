Police: Stabbing leads to Holland standoff

Police respond to E. 48th Street in Holland on June 10, 2020. (David Hoggard/ReportIt)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was stabbed before the suspect ran into his home and refused to come out in Holland Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near 48th Street and Central Avenue in Holland. Both men lived in the area.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and arm but was treated and quickly released from the hospital, police said.

The suspect eventually cooperated and surrendered to officers wearing tactical gear at around 7:15 p.m. He was a arrested and taken to jail.

Police said the initial dispute involved a fight between neighbors. They say alcohol was involved.

Another man was also arrested at the scene. Witnesses said he was the victim who was stabbed being arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.