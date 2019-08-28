Police seek witnesses after deadly crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an 86-year-old man was killed in a crash in Holland.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-31 and Central Avenue.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said a Saturn Aura was heading southbound on Central Avenue when it was struck by a Chevy pickup truck on US-31.

Police said the driver of the Saturn, 86-year-old Robert Trees of Holland, had the right of way at the intersection.

Trees was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a HDPS news release.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as a 20-year-old Goetzville man. It’s unknown if he was injured in the crash.

Investigators have spoke to two witnesses at the scene. Any other witnesses are asked to call Sgt. Dan Kender at 616.355.1122 or email at d.kender@cityofholland.com.