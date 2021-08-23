Police seek suspects in Grand Haven lighthouse vandalism

Police in Grand Haven are looking for suspects who vandalized a lighthouse on the south pier. (Courtesy: Grand Haven Department of Public Safety)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Haven are searching for suspects who they say vandalized the lighthouse at the south pier.

The first incident happened on Friday around 1:45 p.m. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says a man and woman were caught on camera scratching graffiti at the lighthouse.

In a separate incident on Sunday around 10:50 p.m., a man was seen on camera keying graffiti into the same lighthouse, authorities said. A warrant has been issued for the man, a 30-year-old of Grand Rapids.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460 or Silent Observer at 877.8874.5368.