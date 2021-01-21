Police seek 2 men who robbed Holland cellphone store

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Holland.

It happened around shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Verizon store located on Washington Avenue near the intersection of 40th Street.

An employee told officers that two men came into the store shortly before it closed. One of them pulled out a handgun and told both employees to go to the back of the store, according to a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed number of items. They were last seen running north away from the store, the release said.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.