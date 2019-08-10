Police search for missing man in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

Ottawa County dispatch told News 8 that 50-year-old Carlos Rodriguez went missing on August 7 in Holland. Rodriguez’s loved ones said he is abut 5’6,” with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds. His family also said he has tattoos on his neck and both arms.

Rodriguez disappeared without his car and phone, according to relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 616-738-4000.