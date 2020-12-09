Police: Pregnant woman attacked; man threatened ex

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are investigating two assaults that happened Tuesday night.

The two incidents are not linked to each other.

One of the incidents happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Baymont inn along S. Beacon Boulevard.

Officers say the victim, a woman who is nine months pregnant, was attacked with pepper spray.

One of the suspects, a woman, had the end of her finger bit off by the victim during the assault. She went to a hospital for treatment, police say.

The victim was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office when it’s complete.

The second incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at a residence on Nathan’s Way, near Adams Street.

Authorities say a 27-year-old Grand Haven man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house by using a sledgehammer to break a glass sliding door.

The victim told police the man threatened to kill her, chased her outside, pushed her to the ground, and then slammed her face into the concrete, according to a news release.

Neighbors confronted the suspect. The man went into his car. He then drove into the victim’s car and two other nearby vehicles before running away, police say.

Officers say the man was found at the Pizza Hut parking lot in Ferrysburg. He is in the Ottawa County Jail awaiting arraignment on felony charges.

The victim received facial injuries. She was treated and released at a hospital, police say.

These two incidents come as assaults are on the rise in Michigan.

The state says aggravated assaults and domestic violence offenses are both up by 9% compared to last year.

Officials shared these data points during a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services briefing on Wednesday. It’s believed the increase in domestic violence is an indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.