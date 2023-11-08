HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have named the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in a church parking lot in Holland.

Cassandra Casares, 33, of Holland was shot and killed just after 8 p.m. at the Moran Park Church parking lot on Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Through investigation, officers have learned that two vehicles pulled up and parked next to each other into the parking lot of the church. A short time later, shots were fired, police say.

The vehicle Casares was in rushed to the hospital. A 34-year-old man in the same vehicle, who has not been named by police, was also shot but survived and was treated at the hospital.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said. They described the suspect as a “heavy-set Hispanic male” around 40 years old wearing all black clothing.

It is not known exactly what led up to the shooting but detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com, or by contacting Silent Observer at 877.887.4536 or online at www.mosotips.com.

Carole Hoskins, one of the Moran Park Church elders, said the congregation is offering support to friends, family, and the community as they grieve the loss of life.

“We would love to provide any kind of pastoral care and support that we can, to pray, to come alongside in whatever ways that we can. It’s heartbreaking,” Hoskins said. “There’s fear. This kind of thing obviously brings out fear and people who live in the neighborhood are concerned.”

If you would like to reach out to the church, you can call and leave a voicemail on the main church phone line at 616.796.0218.