GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was charged for embezzling a suspected $2 million from Trinity Health in Grand Haven, police said.

Cindy Sue Norgren, 60, of Spring Lake, was arrested and charged Thursday on a count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and using computers to commit a crime. She faces up to 20 years in prison. Norgren is being held on $250,000 bond cash or surety.

Norgren was an accounting manager at Trinity Health Grand Haven when officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety opened an embezzlement investigation in December.

The investigation was triggered when the hospital discovered irregularities in its finances. Police allege Norgren embezzled over $2 million.

The investigation is still ongoing.