Police: Man in custody after standoff in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Grand Haven.

Around 1 p.m. in the Starbucks parking lot off of U.S. 31 by Jackson Avenue, police had a standoff with an armed man from Holland, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a Saturday release.

The man 60-year-old man had driven into the parking lot after he was in a car crash on U.S. 31.

After trying to get the man to drop his gun and surrender failed, and using a taser failed, police used non-lethal rubber bullets to incapacitate him.

He was then taken to a local hospital for an arm injury and a psychological evaluation.

Ottawa County Prosecutors Office will review the case.

