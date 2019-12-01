Deputies: Man arrested in murder of family member

Courtesy photo from the Grand Haven Tribune of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office on the scene of a homicide in Spring Lake Township. (Nov. 01, 2019)

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in the murder of a family member in Spring Lake Township Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene in the North Holiday subdivision.

Authorities told the Grand Haven Tribune that it happened on Pawnee Drive near Hickory Street around 7:24 a.m and it was originally called in as an assault.

Deputies say a 64-year-old man was found dead inside of the home and a 25-year-old family member was taken into custody.

Sgt. Jason Kik told the Grand Haven Tribune that the suspect was arrested without incident.

Hugh Robertson, a neighbor, told the GH Tribune that authorities blocked off the area. Robertson said he was concerned but said authorities have been called to that home many times in the past.

Robertson has resided in the neighborhood for about 12 years.

“It’s about the only bad thing I’ve ever heard of here,” he said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released or cause of death. The murder is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.

The suspect’s name also hasn’t been released.

Kik said the public was not in danger or threatened and that more information will be released when it is available.