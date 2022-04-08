POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing Nunica man.

Merle Hecksel, 84, was last seen walking away from his home, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear when he was last seen, but deputies were notified of his disappearance around noon on Friday.

Hecksel was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a Michigan State Spartans baseball hat. He also has a beard and wears glasses.

He suffers from dementia and is a diabetic, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.