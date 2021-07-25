Police looking for missing, endangered Holland man

An undated courtesy photo of Brian Vulcan. (Holland Department of Public Safety)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing Holland man who may be in danger.

Police said Brian Vulcan, 29, was last seen Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on the south side of Holland. Police believe he may be walking somewhere along the lakeshore.

He’s described as standing 6-foot-2, weighing about 147 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflaged shorts, a blue sweatshirt with “Summer Electric” written on it and a T-shirt. The T-shirt is the same as the one in the photo provided by police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

