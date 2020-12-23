Deputies look for suspect in Ottawa Co. home break-in

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have caught one suspect and looking for another in an Ottawa County home invasion.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Falconwoods Complex along Woodview Lane just west of 120th Avenue in Holland Township.

The woman who called the police said the suspect had pointed guns at her. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, she had noticed the suspects outside her home and had time to dial 911 before her door was kicked in.

When deputies arrived, two suspects ran away. One of them, a 31-year-old Allegan County resident, was found a short distance from the apartment and was arrested. Investigators also found a firearm the suspect used in the incident, police say.

Deputies say the suspect is in the Ottawa County Jail on several felonies related to the home invasion and is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

The other suspect, who has not been found, is described as a Hispanic man who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build.

Investigators say no shots were fired and no one was hurt. A vehicle believed to have been used to drive the suspects was discovered in an abandoned parking lot near the complex. Evidence was found inside the vehicle that links the suspect to the crime, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.