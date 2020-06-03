Police investigate drive-by shooting in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland officers are looking for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. off W. 21st Street between Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.
Authorities say five shots hit a home occupied by three people.
No one was injured.
Authorities say the suspect vehicle is a Nissan Maxima. Detectives later found what they believe to be the suspect vehicle parked near a Holland Township home.
Investigators believe the victims and suspects knew each other. Officers say they have spoken to those involved but are getting limited cooperation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.