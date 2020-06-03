Police investigate drive-by shooting in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland officers are looking for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. off W. 21st Street between Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.

Authorities say five shots hit a home occupied by three people.

No one was injured.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is a Nissan Maxima. Detectives later found what they believe to be the suspect vehicle parked near a Holland Township home.

Investigators believe the victims and suspects knew each other. Officers say they have spoken to those involved but are getting limited cooperation.