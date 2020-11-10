Police investigate car fires at Grand Haven dealership

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Haven are investigating after cars were on fire at an auto dealership over the weekend.

Police say they were called Saturday around 9:30 a.m. to Preferred Chrysler on Robbins Road near South Beacon Boulevard.

Officers say when they arrived, they found several cars on fire and were able to put the fires out.

They say four Jeeps were burned.

There were no injuries reported.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is still investigating this situation.

Fire crews from Grand Haven Township and the Michigan State Police assisted in the incident.