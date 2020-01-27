Police investigate attempted break-in at Holland gun store

the Bullet Hole Firearms and Training located on Waverly Road near the intersection of Chicago Drive in Holland Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an attempted break-in at a gun store in Holland early Monday morning.

It happened at the Bullet Hole Firearms and Training located on Waverly Road near the intersection of Chicago Drive.

Holland police told News 8 around 2:40 a.m. Monday they initially received a report of a power outage in the area. It appears during the attempted break-in the power was somehow affected.

Police said the suspect or suspects did not get away with anything because they never made it into the store.

No suspect information was released Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.