Police in Ottawa county search for missing man

An undated photo provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office shows Jonathan Heard.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Ottawa county need your help to find a missing man.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jonathan Heard went missing from the Harbor Point Adult Foster care facility on 130th Avenue between 5am and 8am Saturday morning.

Police say Heard stands about 6’3″ tall and has brown eyes and short brown hair and is believed to be wearing either a white shirt or green polo shirt with pants or shorts.

If anybody knows Heard’s location or if you see him, please call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.