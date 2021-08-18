Police: Holland man held roommate’s mom captive

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man was arrested after police say he attacked and tied up his roommate’s mother.

It happened Tuesday on E. 17th Street near College Avenue.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says the 52-year-old woman went to her son’s house to take care of his dog when his housemate, a 57-year-old man, grabbed her and threatened her with a knife. She tried to fight back and he cut her on the arm.

The man then tied her up and demanded money.

She was later able to escape and hurried to a neighbor’s house, where she called 911 around 3:50 p.m.

Police soon tracked down the housemate a few blocks away. They said he had the woman’s credit card on him when he was arrested.

The woman was treated at the hospital for the injury to her arm and released.

The housemate’s name has not been released because he has not yet been arraigned.