Police: Assault suspect also tried to set self on fire

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after he allegedly attacked another person with scissors before trying to set himself on fire in Grand Haven.

Around 9:20 p.m., emergency crews were sent to a home in the 300 block of Coburn Street after receiving detailed scene information of an alleged assault and arson incident.

The Grand Haven Public Safety said that a 63-year-old Grand Haven man allegedly attacked another resident of the home with scissors before he went into a bedroom and tried to set himself on fire.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor burn treatment.

It is unclear what led up to the alleged attack.

The Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will review the case for possible criminal charges.

The mattress in the man’s bedroom was damaged by the fire, the department of public safety said.