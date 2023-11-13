HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives have identified the suspect in a deadly Nov. 6 shooting in Holland and are asking the public for help finding him.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Ramses Avimael Velasco Sanabria. He is believed to live in West Olive, but his current location is unknown.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who has seen Sanabria or knows his location is asked to call 911.

“Do not attempt to approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous,” the department of public safety said in a release.

The deadly shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Moran Park Church parking lot on Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street.

Detectives have learned that two vehicles pulled up and parked next to each other in the parking lot of the church. A short time later, shots were fired, police say.

One of the vehicles rushed to the hospital with two victims.

Cassandra Casares, 33, of Holland died at the hospital. A 34-year-old man in the same vehicle, who has not been named by police, was also shot but survived and was treated at the hospital.