ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old has been arrested and lodged in Ottawa County Jail for allegedly stabbing a juvenile at a party.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1 a.m. Monday at a home near Pierce Street and Richfield Lane in Allendale Township. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered multiple “edged weapon injuries” and was taken to a Grand Rapids-area hospital for treatment.

The suspect, from Allendale, was arrested without incident.

Although the location of the stabbing is close to off-campus housing, the OCSO said no one involved in the altercation is connected to the university.